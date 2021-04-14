Segado accuses Conesa of preventing a statement in favor of the Transfer and Baños denounces the popular “kidnapping” of the Chamber after delaying two commissions Alfonso Martínez Baños and Joaquín Segado. / LV GREGORY MARBLE Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 02:04



Popular and socialists do not take their foot off the accelerator of the controversy and anger a month after the failed motion of censure against Fernando López Miras. The brawl is still present in the Regional Assembly and manifests itself at the slightest opportunity, as demonstrated yesterday by the two majority parties in the Board of Spokespersons convened to order