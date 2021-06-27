The lack of unity between the different political parties, even more profound since the granting this week of pardons to those convicted of the ‘procés’, has once again been evidenced in the act for the Day of the Victims of Terrorism that every 27 of June is celebrated in the Congress of Deputies. “It is unacceptable that Sánchez benefits ETA prisoners, agrees with those who do not condemn 850 murders and do not collaborate to clarify 300 unpunished crimes,” its president, Pablo Casado, has posted on Twitter, evidencing the enormous distance that separates them more from the PSOE every day . His training, unlike on previous occasions, this year has sent a reduced delegation to the tribute: Ana Pastor and Adolfo Suárez Illana. Vox, which as other times has given a sit-in, celebrates Casado’s position and points out that pardons are “the last straw,” said its spokesman, Jorge Buixadé.

The event, which has been held since its approval by Congress in 2010, began at 12 noon, with the intervention of the Speaker of the Lower House, Meritxell Batet, who pointed out the importance of an event called to “give a voice to the victims in parliament before all the political forces of Spain. Free to participate or be absent. Batet thus alluded to some associations that have been absent and were outside the hemicycle demonstrating against the Government.

Among them, the Association of Victims of Terrorism who consider that the Executive “has crossed a series of red lines” by making Bildu its “preferred partners” and having not hesitated to change “prisoners for support.” Despite not attending the tribute, this Sunday representatives of the association led by Maite Araluce have gathered in front of Congress to pay their own tribute to the victims.

The deputy secretary general and national spokesman for Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, who did attend the event, has criticized the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, for “laundering the heirs of terrorism.” «Otegi, who justified the violence, has never asked for forgiveness. This person, asking for pardons for the prisoners for ETA murders, is a partner of the Sánchez Government, which is dedicating itself to laundering the heirs of terrorism, “he said.

The EH Bildu spokesperson in Congress, Mertxe Aizpurua, participated in the event on behalf of the sovereignist coalition. The training has thus wanted to convey its “commitment to the recognition and reparation of each and every one of the victims.” The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, stated that “it is a tribute to the victims, we should all be there.”

Tributes to ETA



The victims have been represented in the lower house by Tomás Caballero, president of the Victims of Terrorism Foundation. Caballero wanted to highlight the absence of some parliamentary groups and asked himself «What is happening, what generates these absences on this very important day? I ask you to put when it is in your hands so that our legal system prevents public tributes to ETA prisoners when they leave prison, it is de facto an incitement to hatred, so that the honoree is not seen as a murderer, yes not a hero. It is not the message we want to reach our young people.