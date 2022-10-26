The PP and the PNV resumed relations on Wednesday with a discreet meeting between the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar. Both leaders shared reflections after a meeting in Madrid, in which both parties began the thaw after a period of solitary confinement.

In it, both formations confirmed their “notable ideological and programmatic differences”, but also an “institutional respect between two parties accustomed to having government responsibilities”, explained PP sources.

The meeting arose as a result of an informal conversation last July in Ermua, and “is part of the round of contacts that Núñez Feijóo is having with leaders of other political formations after gaining the presidency of the PP”, they have pointed out from the match. In it they shared reflections on the current political context, the economic situation and the uncertainties derived from the national and international context.