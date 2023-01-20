Party benches in the Senate articulate an agreement to dispute the Presidency of the House against Lula’s candidate

The PP bench in the Senate articulates to support the former minister and elected senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) in charge of Casa Alta. The agreement in favor of the PL candidate, in opposition to the PT government, goes against the support of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Arthur Lira (PP-AL) for the Presidency of the Chamber.

Lula had the expectation of having broad support for the re-election of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) in the Senate, Marinho’s opponent. The petista gave up having a candidate for the command of the Chamber to support Lira’s re-election.

In the Senate, the president’s candidate is Pacheco, who is also seeking to be reappointed in office. The agreement between Lula and Lira, however, was set aside before the negotiations between PP and PL.

One of those leading the articulations with the PL in Casa Alta is senator Ciro Nogueirapresident of the PP.

The 2nd deputy leader of the party in the House, Luis Carlos Heinze (RS), told the Power360 that senators tend to close the issue in favor of the PL.

Marinho calculates that he has 25 votes in his favor with the PP complete. In Pacheco’s accounts, however, at least half of the legend supports him.

The PP bench, which will have 6 senators this year, will meet on Tuesday (24.jan) to hammer out support for the former minister. “All [senadores do PP] we are committed to Rogério Marinho, but it is not an exchange for this or that. In principle, this is already closed”, said Heinze.

The PL –which has the largest group of deputies– argues that by supporting Lira in the Chamber it would be natural to receive the nod back to the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For the command of the Senate and PP congressmen, however, the PL’s support for Lira in the Chamber does not guarantee this reciprocity.

THE Power360 found that PP deputies do not recognize the agreement fanned by the PL. They say that support in the House and Senate is neither equivalent nor interdependent. The PP’s eventual support for Marinho could, however, wear Lira down with the Lula government.

“I think [o acordo com o PL] it doesn’t make any sense because Marinho is an opponent of the government. And Lira has government support. The government has a commitment to Pacheco. This is the agreement that has to be fulfilled.”declared José Nelto (PP-GO), deputy leader of the PP in the Chamber.