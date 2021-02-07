The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, the candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Carlos Carrizosa, Jordi Cañas MEP, and Juan Castel star this Sunday in a campaign event held in Girona. EFE / Susanna Sáez Susanna Sáez / EFE

They know well in Ciudadanos Vox’s strategy in the Catalan election campaign, because they did it before. The extreme right is tracing some of its most impactful interventions against the independence movement. The Vox candidate, Ignacio Garriga, has imitated the performance by Albert Rivera on TV3, charging live against the public entity in the middle of an interview. “I am going to close this house as it is a means of manipulation,” Garriga snapped to the journalist from Els matins. Rivera did it in 2018. This Saturday, Vox grabbed the headlines for the violent incidents against his act in Vic, where the independence movement is devastating and where Inés Arrimadas suffered boos and insults two years ago. History repeats itself, but now the protagonists are different: Vox marks the campaign on the right side before the concern of Ciudadanos and PP, who continue to seek the formula to stop its advance.

Arrimadas’ party suffers not to be crushed in a clamp between the Illa effect and the emergence of Vox. It is not easy to fight against two such different cracks, added to the fact that a part of its electorate thinks about abstaining, according to the data handled by the formation. The joint government offer to the PSC that Carlos Carrizosa has launched seeks to plug the leak with the Socialists. And, on the other hand, the party has recovered the hard messages against separatism in front of a much softer initial campaign line, to try to stop its escape of votes towards Vox. “Vote hug,” said the electoral posters that Cs had to withdraw due to a problem with the rights of the images and that they were betting on a discourse focused on harmony and coexistence. Shortly after, the party released a video in which it compares the pro-independence supporters with the assailants on the US Capitol.

Arrimadas and Carrizosa yesterday changed their planned plans and went to Girona, another stronghold of independence, where an ERC rally coincided with the participation of the EH Bildu coordinator, Arnaldo Otegi. Although all its events are being held without an audience, to be broadcast by streaming on the Internet in the face of sanitary restrictions, the image of the act of Cs in a rainy Girona could not be more soulless. They didn’t even come to boo them.

The PP does not have it better. The popular ones are in the middle of the perfect storm unleashed by the threat of their former treasurer Luis Bárcenas to pull the blanket in the trial for box b of the PP that starts today. Since the confession of Bárcenas was known on Thursday in his letter to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, the PP has not managed to prevent all the news about the party from being related to corruption. This Sunday, the central act of the campaign was overshadowed by the accusations of the former treasurer. “The PP is not Bárcenas,” proclaimed the popular candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Alejandro Fernández, in front of the party leader, Pablo Casado, and all the popular regional presidents, present by videoconference at a rally in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona).

The leadership of the PP had to confront Bárcenas’ revelations yesterday, and deny having negotiated with him after his conviction to ask him to bury “the hatchet,” as the former treasurer assured in an interview in The world. “The current national leadership of the Popular Party has never spoken with criminals,” party sources assured. In the PP, it is very worrying that the onslaught of Bárcenas gives wings to those of Abascal to achieve the sorpasso on the 14th.

The PP campaign has also been aimed at trying to stop the advance of the ultras. Fernández has focused on talking about taxes and squatting, avoiding the national issue, where he cannot compete harshly with the extreme right. He has also winked at that electorate, accompanied by the harshest profiles of the party and even by a founder of Vox, the former president of the Catalan PP Alejo Vidal-Quadras, who left the PP in 2014 in disagreement with the Catalan policy of Mariano Rajoy.

But, as the days progressed, the polls have been showing that Vox cuts ground. A week before the elections, his progression is on the rise compared to a PP that has entered a spin and a Cs in free fall. “The anti-nationalist Catalonia will always vote for the one who stands the most. It is a broken society, and half are humiliated and offended ”, analyzes a former leader of Ciudadanos. Vox tries to attract the most emotional voter against nationalism with the same polarization strategy that gave Cs such good results in 2017. Furthermore, it is alone in its anti-immigration speech, and it rides the anti-political moment with the advantage of being a party new, without backpack. PP and Cs don’t have much time: there’s a week left for them to find the key with which to stop the ultras.