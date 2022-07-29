The PP and Ciudadanos have registered this Friday an appeal of unconstitutionality against the decree that the Generalitat of Catalonia approved in May to avoid the court ruling that requires 25% of classes to be taught in Spanish in all schools in the community. It is also the first agreement between Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Inés Arrimadas since the arrival of the Galician to the presidency of the conservative party last April.

Both leaders had delegated the negotiations to their number two respectively, Cuca Gamarra and Edmundo Bal. According to the sources consulted, it was the orange leader who took the initiative by offering Feijóo that the PP, which does not have its own group in Parliament, join the Citizens appeal against the Catalan Consell de Garanties Estatutàres.

In the document presented, both formations argue that the decree approved in the Autonomous Chamber is unconstitutional for those who consider the Government’s decree unconstitutional. Specifically, they state that it affects articles 2 (ayd), 3.1 and 4.1 of the Decree Law of Catalonia 6/2022, which establishes the criteria applicable to the preparation, approval, validation and review of the linguistic projects of the centers education, as well as articles 2.1 and 2.4 of Catalan Law 8/2022, on the use and learning of official languages ​​in non-university education.

Popular and liberal insist that the resource does not call into question the autonomous competence of education, but it does make it clear that this competence cannot be confused with the use of the co-official languages. They argue that with its decree, the Executive of Pere Aragonès invades a state competence “by giving power to the Generalitat to” decide on co-official languages ​​”.

The other argument on which the PP and Ciudadanos base their appeal is that it was approved by decree due to its “extraordinary urgency.” Both formations believe that it is “a direct response” to breach the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia. The Minister of Education himself, Josep González-Cambray, made it clear that his approval was aimed at “protecting Catalan” against the TSJC ruling that shielded Spanish in the classroom.

Specifically, in their appeal the two center-right parties consider that the Generalitat’s justification for using a secret law, alleging that it is to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, is not valid, since it considers that “in reality, the urgent The urgency that the Decree preaches is the alleged legal coverage to avoid the immediate compliance with the judgment of the TSJ of Catalonia 201/2020 with respect to which an incident of execution has been raised that obliges the Generalitat to execute it ».