The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, and the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, greet each other at the central act of the campaign of the PP + C’s coalition in Euskadi, in July 2020. Javier Zorrilla / EFE

The surprising signing by the PP for its lists in Catalonia of the former Citizen candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Lorena Roldán, has opened a new stage of hostility between the two center-right parties. The leadership of Ciudadanos has received the Roldán movement as a “disloyalty” from the PP, and warns the popular that this type of practices threaten their future pacts, both in the territories and in possible alliances at the national level, in the merger cold that the PP wants. Inés Arrimadas’ party does not plan to drop the five governments they share.

There is no truce on the right. After the break of the PP with Vox in the motion of censure last October, now the discord is fanning on the more centrist side. The relationship between the PP and Ciudadanos has turned towards open confrontation as a result of the shock that for the party of Inés Arrimadas has meant that the PP robbed its former candidate for the Generalitat a month and a half after the polls open. Ciudadanos has received this movement as “an act of disloyalty” by the PP, with which it shares five main governments – four regional governments and that of the Madrid City Council – and now warns its partners that their future agreements are in danger in this way .

PP and Ciudadanos had agreed to avoid attacks against each other in the campaign for the next Catalan elections, because of their status as partners and because of the fluid relationship that Pablo Casado and Inés Arrimadas have been cultivating for months, thinking about medium-term alliances. The leader of the PP knows that he has to reunify the center-right to try to reach La Moncloa, and he has been working on that path for some time with the president of Ciudadanos. But the signing of Lorena Roldán as number two of the PP in the electoral lists of Catalonia has fallen like a meteorite among the liberals, who have realized that they cannot trust the PP. And that the popular have gone “from seeking a friendly takeover bid, to launching a hostile takeover bid” against their party, as interpreted by one of the main leaders of the Arrimadas leadership.

The deputy secretary general of Citizens, Carlos Cuadrado, transmitted his formal complaint about what happened with Roldán last week to the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. They spoke on the phone and Cuadrado reproached him for not having been notified of the signing. He number two de Pablo Casado then brought up the case of Ángel Garrido: Cs treacherously signed the former president of the Community of Madrid of the PP at the gates of the general elections in April 2019, when Albert Rivera believed that he was touching the sorpasso a Married. One stab for another, he came to say.

The PP denies a hostile takeover bid

“They want to destabilize and harm Ciudadanos,” says one of Arrimadas’ main collaborators. The popular ones deny seeking a hostile takeover bid, and assure that they are in a “waiting phase, until the Rubicon of the Catalans”. Later, they trust that Cs understands that “separately, they do not win the elections” and must go to “a process of integration, serene and calm,” say sources from the leadership of the PP.

Ciudadanos warns the PP that it must take care of its relations if it wants its territorial pacts to be maintained in the future, or even if it wants a cold fusion for the next general elections. “The PP has the power it has thanks to Ciudadanos. Be careful not to bite the hand that feeds you ”, warns an important leader of the Arrimadas management. It does not mean that the party is going to drop the governments that share PP and Cs, but rather to rethink these alliances in the medium term. “It is not in our heads to break governments, but if we have to reach new agreements in the future, it is not the same with those who have shown you disloyalty,” he says.

Lunges like that of Roldán also cool the rapprochement between the two parties for the reunification of the center-right that Casado wants. “If the PP wanted a cold fusion or a hug, the friendly takeover bid was much more effective than the hostile one,” they argue in the direction of Ciudadanos. Although the transfer of positions of Arrimadas by the PP have an ambivalent effect. On the one hand, they can provoke, as they affirm in the leadership of Cs, an identity retreat in the Arrimadas party that distances this possible pact. But, on the other hand, they are also an incentive for Arrimadas, to decide to anticipate an alliance with the PP to avoid a possible disbandment of his cadres. The debate on convergence with the PP is already open internally in Cs, but everyone agrees that we must wait to know the result of the Catalan elections, where the training examines its viability as an autonomous project.

The PP maintains that its will is to absorb voters and not leaders of Ciudadanos. But at the same time, in the popular leadership they trust that many liberal cadres will fall into the PP like ripe fruit. PP sources in the Madrid City Council assure, for example, that the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, from Ciudadanos, “is waiting for her moment” to make the leap to the PP, an extreme that she flatly denies. “My project is Citizens”, the councilor ditch in conversation with EL PAÍS. The same popular sources believe that from the crack opened by Lorena Roldán they will be receiving calls at the door of charges of Cs because in the Arrimadas party “they have realized that whoever jumps out of the boat first, chooses a position.”

The Popular Party knows that it must take care of the stability of the governments that it shares with Cs. But the case of Roldán has opened a path and the popular ones, motivated by recent polls in which they are growing in intention to vote nationally, accelerate to reunify the center right.