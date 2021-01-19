After weeks of negotiations, PP and Ciudadanos have reached a pre-agreement for the 2021 Community Budgets. In a meeting of the negotiating teams held yesterday afternoon, a pact was closed for the definitive distribution of funds by councils.

The Community will have a spending ceiling of 5,365 million euros, 613 million more than in 2020 thanks to the money that will come from the Government of Spain through the Covid funds (353 million), React (101 million) as well as the debt authorization. The highest increases will be experienced by the departments of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Health, Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy; and Tourism, Youth and Sports. Education will also have more funds, as well as the Presidency, which is in charge of managing the React fund.

The spending ceiling, which is the step prior to the approval of the draft budget law, will be taken to the Governing Council in the near future, predictably next week.

The agreement is also complete in the lines of action of the public accounts, although the spending projects of each department remain to be defined before the budget bill is taken to the Governing Council.

According to Citizen sources, it has been agreed that the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee establish epidemiological criteria to regain total presence in educational centers. A minimum accumulated index will be established, by municipalities or by health areas, from which the students will return to class five days a week. Likewise, health personnel, the most affected by the pandemic, will be rewarded with additional days off, which they can take when the situation in hospitals is alleviated. They will be given the chance to catch them in 2021 and 2022.

Despite the agreement reached within the Governing Council, so that the Budgets are approved and can enter into force the support of another group is needed in the Regional Assembly, since PP and Cs do not add up to an absolute majority.