Arco Felice, the body of a boy found on the beach. Probably drowning

Late on Sunday afternoon, a tragic scene unfolded on the Monachelle beach in Arco Felice, where some bathers discovered the lifeless body of a man on the shore. Despite rescue attempts, it was not possible to save the man.

THE 118 rescuers They intervened quickly, but could only confirm the death. Even the Pozzuoli Policeled by the deputy commissioner Ludovica Carpinoand the team of the Scientific they intervened to begin the investigations.

From the preliminary examination of the coroner, the body showed no signs of violenceThe cause of death is presumed to be the drowningwith the body then washed ashore by the waves. The man was estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The lack of personal items or documents makes it difficult to identify the victim. Investigators are examining the missing person reports to try to establish who the man was.

The body was seized by the public prosecutor on duty, who ordered an autopsyand transported to the Forensic Medicine Center of the II Policlinico of Naples, where the autopsy will take place to determine the exact circumstances of the death.