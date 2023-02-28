The 40-year-old Lucanian had finished eighth in the last Giro d’Italia and seems close to finding the team for 2023
Domenico Pozzovivo at Israel-Premier Tech, it can be done. According to the Gazzetta, in fact, the signing of the 40-year-old from Basilicata with the team which among others includes Chris Froome is close: two sources reported that there is optimism in this sense. And so Pozzovivo would still find space in the group after not being confirmed by Intermarché despite the respectable results obtained in 2022, including the eighth place finish in the Giro d’Italia. He continued to train with his usual dedication, even on his own, because he is convinced he can still be competitive. Given his background, he is to be believed.
CAREER – Pro’ since 2005, among his 13 career victories is the Lago Laceno stage in the 2012 Giro. He finished six times in the top 10 in the Giro d’Italia: his best final finish was 5th place in 2014 .
February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 22:49)
