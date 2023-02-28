Domenico Pozzovivo at Israel-Premier Tech, it can be done. According to the Gazzetta, in fact, the signing of the 40-year-old from Basilicata with the team which among others includes Chris Froome is close: two sources reported that there is optimism in this sense. And so Pozzovivo would still find space in the group after not being confirmed by Intermarché despite the respectable results obtained in 2022, including the eighth place finish in the Giro d’Italia. He continued to train with his usual dedication, even on his own, because he is convinced he can still be competitive. Given his background, he is to be believed.