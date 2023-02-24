He still doesn’t have a team for 2023, but Domenico Pozzovivo continues to hope he can stay in the group. At 40, on 30 November, he is convinced he can be competitive and last season’s results proved him right. Starting with the eighth place in the Giro d’Italia 2022, ending with the placings of the season finale: fifth in the Agostoni Cup, 3rd in the Giro dell’Emilia and eighth in the Tre Valli Varesine before the fall of Lombardia.

Not confirmed by the Belgian Intermarché, Pozzovivo nonetheless continued to train with his usual commitment: the situation is not yet fully defined, but in the last few days the path of Israel-Premier Tech, Chris Froome’s team, has come forward for him from World Tour she became Professional but she has already obtained invitations for both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. Soon it will be understood if this is really the right path for Pozzovivo: for dedication, commitment and quality, he deserves it.