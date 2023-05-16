Domenico Pozzovivo is the seventh rider who in this edition of the Giro d’Italia leaves the race due to Covid: the 40-year-old Lucanian of Israel-Premier Tech will not restart for the tenth stage, Scandiano-Reggio Emilia of 196 km. Just as his Danish companion Mads Wurtz Schmidt is forced to retire: in this case, the Covid test was negative but his conditions are not good and he preferred to stop. We remind you that there is no obligation to stop in case of positivity to Covid: among the 7 withdrawn for this reason, the excellent cases are those of Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna. And be careful, the news of the last hour is that the Norwegian Bystrom, of the Intermarché, will not start either, who yesterday said he was positive for Covid but had no symptoms, and therefore that he had received the go-ahead to compete. But during the night, he let his team know about him, symptoms appeared and therefore as a precaution it was decided not to let him go. Bystrom is therefore the eighth withdrawn for Covid of this edition. In the Intermarché Taaramae also goes home due to stomach problems, however Collum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla) does not start again due to Covid.