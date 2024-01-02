Pozzolo case, the shot in the barrel and the two versions of the shot. “I saw everything and…”

The case Pozzolo continues to hold court in FdI, Melons she is furious about what happened and perhaps she could arrive there today Suspension of the gunslinging deputy he has a 31-year-old was injured at the New Year's Eve party in the Biella area with his mini-pistol. The boy hit by the bullet is Luca Campana. The shot fired from the North American Arms LR22 has caught in the leg. At the Ponderano hospital the bullet was extracted from the back of his thigh. Then he resigned with one 10 day prognosis. Bell He has not yet filed a complaint for personal injury, and the crime cannot be prosecuted ex officio without 20 days of prognosis. But his lawyer Marco Romanello lets it be known that “we have sixty days, we will decide together when he has recovered“.

Read also: Confindustria, Cdp, Rai, Fs, Acri: seats expiring, who goes up and who goes down

Read also: FdI, Pozzolo investigated for aggravated assault: his weapons license will be revoked

“I'm still in bed and in a lot of pain. For a few days – Campana tells La Stampa – I want forget what happened”. Son-in-law of an agent of Delmastro's escort, according to the version given to the carabinieri by Pozzolo, he would have recovered the dropped weapon to the FdI deputy on the floor and then accidentally shot himself while returning it. But it seems unlikely that he managed to hit the back of his thigh with such a gesture. A witness told Ansa that the honorable “was cheerful” and “showed the weapon holding it in his palm”. A man from the police force present at the party explains today to Repubblica instead that when the shot went off, Pozzolo was holding the weapon.

He also confirms the deputy's “cheerfulness”. Meloni now evaluates the Suspension of Pozzolo and lets off steam with his loyalists. “Many people work like mules, they give everything they have. But it's there a portion of deputies and senators – says the prime minister and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – who think you're on vacation. They haven't even understood the role they have. And they do damage, they make us seem unreliable. There are people here who haven't understood the role they have. He thinks that it is enough to come to Parliament, press a button and the homework is done and the salary is deserved. Well, that's not the case.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

