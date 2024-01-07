Two witnesses deny Pozzolo: “He shot him”. But the gun also went to an escort officer

With the return to the city of the chief prosecutor Teresa Angela Camelio, who will resume her duties next week after a brief absence for the Christmas holidays, the interrogations of the witnesses who were present in Rosazza on New Year's Eve at the New Year's Eve party during the which fired a shot from the gun of parliamentarian Emanuele Pozzolo, wounding 31-year-old Luca Campana. There are two most awaited depositions, that of Pozzolo himself and that of the undersecretary of justice Andrea Delmastro.

The latter has always stated that he was not present at the time of the shot as he would have been outside busy loading some bags with dinner leftovers into the car. A version confirmed by the escort officer who accompanied him at the time. From the few indiscretions that have leaked regarding what has been recorded so far, the picture of those present in Rosazza emerges more clearly.

There would have been four prison police officers in total, two on duty and two returning to accompany Delmastro home. Some of them, like certainly the escort leader Pablito Morello, were accompanied by family members: this is the case of the injured 31-year-old, who is the partner of Morello's daughter, who was also present with her children. Then there were some local politicians, all members of the Fratelli d'Italia and Delmastro loyalists, also accompanied by their families. In all it seems that 20 to 30 people were present. With the latest depositions the picture should be sufficiently clear, pending the results of the technical investigations of the Parma Ris on the samples taken from Pozzolo.

According to the Corriere della Sera, “there are two witnesses who provide a precise and concordant reconstruction” with both of them “denying the version provided publicly and to his party by Pozzolo”. They both swear: “He was the one who shot.” As Corriere della Sera explains, “their identity is currently being kept confidential but it has already been ruled out that they could have come to an agreement also because they have different roles and were in any case interviewed shortly after the fact”.

Again according to what Corriere della Sera writes, Pozzolo “arrives alone, some present will tell the police that they noticed «who was a little high, rather tipsy». Shortly after one o'clock we begin to get ready to leave. The first to leave the party is the mayor, others organize to take things away. Delmastro goes towards the car, about 200 meters away, to load some bags. Pozzolo remains in the room, some guests are next to him. The gunshot goes off.”

But according to Repubblica, “Pozzolo would not have been the only one to hold the gun”. We read that “a second man would also have handled the weapon, who was near the parliamentarian in the Rosazza tourist office headquarters. This would be an agent from the escort of the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro. This is what transpired after the hearing of the first witnesses at the Biella prosecutor's office. If the hypothesis were to find scientific confirmation, such as the analysis of fingerprints, a more complex scenario would open up regarding the New Year's Eve party. Although so far, it should be noted, there is no evidence that leads to the hypothesis that the perpetrator of the shot could be a person other than Pozzolo”, concludes Repubblica.

