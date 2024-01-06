The hypotheses on the New Year's Eve shooting. Was Pozzolo showing the weapon to the guests? Or did someone else shoot?

The Pozzolo case and the New Year's Eve shooting arrives in parliament. “We ask ministers Nordio and Piantedosi to urgently clarify the development of the facts relating to an affair which involved the undersecretary of justice Delmastro delle Vedove, the agents of his escort and some agents of the penitentiary police of the Biella prison, as well as their relatives , who appear to have participated in a New Year's Eve party in Rosazza in the province of Biella”. This was written in a question to the Ministers of the Interior and Justice by the PD deputies Debora Serracchiani, national head of Justice and first signatory, Federico Gianassi, group leader in the commission Justice and colleagues Michela Di Biase, Marco Lacarra and Alessandro Zan.



In the meantime, various hypotheses continue as to what happened. According to La Stampa, “the FdI parliamentarian Emanuele Pozzolo claims that the weapon fell and triggered the shot, but according to witnesses the gun was in his hands”. According to the Turin newspaper, “another point to clarify is the reason why he pulled out the gun. Maybe to show it to someone because he could just carry it around.” While “it also remains to be understood why he underwent the “stub” which checks whether a person has shot and instead refused to hand over the vetites he was wearing”.

According to the newspaper instead, the hypothesis arises that the shooter was someone else present. “The FdI deputy was not the only one armed that evening. All the men in Delmastro's escort, led by Campana's son-in-law, Pablito Morello, and some of their colleagues invited for the occasion were armed”, writes Il Giornale, which adds : “There are already some shadows regarding the behavior of the escort, to the point that the prison police union has protested against the alleged “criminalization” of the officers. But one thing is certain: in none of his statements did the Undersecretary of Justice, when he said that he was outside the building at the time of the shooting to take out the waste, he said that the officers were with him. If they let Delmastro go out alone, the officers on the one hand violated their duties, on the other they were present at the crime Was one of them holding the gun that fell in Pozzolo?”, concludes Il Giornale.

Subscribe to the newsletter

