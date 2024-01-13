Pozzolo case, the experts hunting for decisive traces

Is called Raffaella Sorropago and she is the figure who is trying to resolve the story of Pozzolo and the New Year's Eve shooting. Today La Stampa paints a portrait of her: “A ballistics expert, called as a consultant on some of the most important crime cases of recent years, on Thursday she received the assignment from the Biella prosecutor's office to clarify the dynamics of the New Year's Eve shooting”.

As the Press recalls, “There were three people around that regularly reported gun: Pozzolo himself, Luca Campana who will be wounded in the leg and then the undersecretary's escort leader Andrea Delmastro. He is a prison police officer, his name is Pablito Morello. He never made any statements, but he spoke to the police as a witness: “It was Pozzolo who inadvertently pulled the trigger.” Except that the Honorable Pozzolo – now suspended from the party – has always denied this circumstance.”

The expert is at work in Rosazza's former nursery, taking measurements, looking for traces of gunpowder. «The furnishings were moved, but luckily we found some useful items. As I was saying: it's a mathematical question. Distances. Angles. Inclinations. Numbers. It involves identifying the exact position of the weapon at the time of the shot. We must verify the reliability of the witnesses' statements » he tells La Stampa. «Some ballistic evidence is not affected. We found new information. We will have to reconstruct the dynamic scale of the event. We are satisfied with the findings.”

Meanwhile FdI has chosen Sarah Kelany, MP of Egyptian and Lazio origin but elected in Lombardy, the commissioner who will take the place of Emanuele Pozzolo at the helm of the Vercelli federation. The news was confirmed today by the management of FdI del Piemonte. Forty-five years old, born in Formia, a lawyer, she is the head of the immigration department of the national Fratelli d'Italia. The parliamentarian, she will manage the federation until the congress which will sanction the renewal of the summit. Pozzolo's resignation from the leadership of the provincial federation was the last indispensable fulfillment after the suspension of the deputy from the party following the Rosazza shooting incident.

