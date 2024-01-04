The Pozzolo case and Meloni's Right

The story of Emanuele Pozzolo – the terrible FdI deputy, investigated for the New Year's Eve shooting – has a disturbing precedent. That of Sandro Saccucci, who in 1971 was arrested on charges of having taken part in the attempted Borghese coup and served 11 months in prison. Returned to the Italian Social Movement, led by Almirante, he was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in the 1972 political elections.



On 28 May 1976, during the electoral campaign for the upcoming elections, Saccucci held a rally in Sezze, which was troubled by riots, culminating in the killing of the young communist Luigi Di Rosa. Meloni – who was born a year after the crime – nothing fits with Saccucci and the Sezze tragedy. But it must be harder with those nostalgic for Mussolini, for the Mi di piazza and without the double-breasted suit.

The President shows the red card to people, which disfigure the image of the right. Get rid of non-crystalline exponents e boarding, personally checking their moral integrity, more “underdog”the term, which she used to define herself as a self-made woman who managed to reach an important position at the top of institutions.

