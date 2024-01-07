“On behalf of the Brothers of Italy I apologize to the injured person. Pozzolo has been suspended from the party and is personally paying for a mistake he made personally, which does not happen in all parties. But let's not raise the issue that 'the the right has a passion for weapons' and let's not bring it up on January 7th, given that 46 years ago in Acca Larenzia three young people were murdered. The serious thing is that after all this time they have not had justice”. the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti.