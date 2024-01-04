Pozzolo continues to deny: “Suspend me, I'll prove that I didn't shoot”

They don't calm down controversies on the case Pozzolothe FdI deputy goes towards the Suspension from the party, on this, how previewed by Affaritaliani.it, the prime minister was very clear yesterday in the press conference. But on the reconstruction of the events of that night New Year's in the Biella area there are still many obscure points and conflicting versions. “I understand the party's decision to suspend me. However – says Pozzolo through his lawyer – I will demonstrate that I said the truth. And the truth is that I didn't shoot“. After Luca Campana's complaint, the Fratelli d'Italia deputy entrusts his lawyer with the first words on what happened on New Year's Eve in the former nursery school in Rosazza in the province of Biella. The lawyer Andrea Corsaro he denies it also that “the Honorable Member indicated the offended person as the one who took the weapon“. The sentence presupposes the presence of a third person who would have used the North American Arms LR22 mini-pistol.

But it is denied once again by Bellwho reiterates that the weapon it was in the hands of Pozzolo and they were standing one meter away. The victim also says she cannot say what the MP was doing at the time of the shot “out of respect for those investigating”. A great ballistics expert, Sandro Evangelisti, expert of the Macerata court and various prosecutor's offices, also expresses his opinion on the topic. “Impossible – he tells La Stampa – that a revolver cocks itself or falling to the ground. However, if the hammer is already cocked, the shot can be fired upon impact with the floor.”

“But someone – explains Evangelisti – he must have cocked the dog. And cocking a revolver requires a voluntary gesture. If we took a weapon to simulate the movement that raises the hammer we would have to exert traction on the edge of a piece of furniture very determined and energetic. But we're talking about a absolutely voluntary gesture and precise”, he explains. And again: “To fire a shot, the hammer of the gun must be cocked. So, if someone fired by mistake, it means that the hammer was raised. AND the dog does not arm itself“.

