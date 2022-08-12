The Azzurri start well in the friendly match against the Olympic runners-up then give in to overtime 77-78. Rematch in Montpellier on Tuesday

by our correspondent Andrea Tosi

The first test of the real national team of coach Pozzecco ends in extra time and with a bitter taste in the mouth. The examination with France is immediately conclusive in front of a public setting that is not at all summer with 6 thousand fans filling the Casalecchio Arena. France is Olympic vice-champion, can afford to cut an NBA player like Ntikilina, has talent, athleticism and centimeters clearly above the blue parameters. Therefore the knockout suffered by failing the match ball twice with Mannion must be taken as an encouraging and important result even if there is a lot of work to be done if this Italy wants to surprise the big names of the next European. See also Covid, "Italy among 5 countries in the world with the most infections in 7 days"

Fontecchio show – At the start the real phenomenon is Fontecchio who with 8 yarns pushes the first break Italy while the bogeyman Gobert is kept away but when he enters his defensive zone he cancels a close attempt by Melli with a thundering block. Spissu gives speed to actions, then it’s up to the revived Mannion who has to redeem a bad season here. Red Mamba’s approach to the marine cut is positive. France follows suit without getting too stressed, waiting for the right moment to race. Poz inserts Gallinari as the first exchange without obtaining important dividends.

The match – First quarter with the Azzurri at +6 (19-13) relying mainly on the 3-pointer, failing to attack the area with his longs. Only Biligha finds a couple of numbers under the basket: his flying dunk on Mannion’s assist is the best play. In the second quarter Mannion inspired and applauded pushes the +9 (24-15) from three. Then France slowly rises with the triples of Okobo and the flights of Cabarrot and Cordinier: 36 equal to the break. In the third quarter the Fontecchio show returns, also scoring with three men on, braking the first French overtaking paired with Tonut but the percentages drop, Gallinari never sees the basket (0/4) and Italy goes under 30 ‘: 50-54. Poirier shares the scene with Fontecchio, the Real Madrid totem moves under the basket. France seems to get their hands on the game at 53-60 but finally Gallinari is released from 3 and Mannion cuts the defense with a penetration that unleashes a roar. France ahead of 4 in the last minute. Fontecchio from 3 makes a crazy basket then Gallinari still impacts from the bow at an altitude of 69 at -23 “from the end. See also France is studying options to save the "stray" whale in the Seine

We go to overtime, Gobert wastes a lot on free players but he always takes the ball. Another sprint with my heart in my throat. France over 1 but Italy has possession to win Mannion ruins everything by failing the redemption roll twice. Rematch in Montpellier on Tuesday.

Italy:Fontecchio 24, Gallinari 13, Mannion 9

France: Gobert 15, Poirier 14, Yabusele, Okobo 11

August 12, 2022

