After the victory against the Philippines that brought Italy to the second phase of the World Cup, the Pozzecco show is broadcast on Sky Sport. The Azzurri coach alternates words of fire and strategic silences. And he takes a few pebbles off his shoes for the criticisms he received after his boys’ defeat against the Dominican Republic. “Get at me, but don’t say I’m harmful. Say that I lose matches. That I’m mad. Abnormal. But don’t touch my players. Don’t touch my staff. Don’t touch my federal president who has treated like a son, because he saw the suffering of a man. I dedicate this victory to him. They say that the coach is only one man, I’m not.”

“These guys won 11 out of 12 matches. They won the World Cup qualification, qualification for the European Championships. It was a complicated group but I need not explain it because many would not understand. We could discuss it. We have reached the Olympic goal. We have raised the bar. Keep on hitting me, don’t worry. I have a sensational staff, if it hadn’t been for my staff, I would have thrown myself off the thirty-seventh floor of the hotel where I have a room here in Manila. When you are friends, you are friends for life Sandro De Pol – who defended Pozzecco live on Rai after his expulsion – is a friend and he proved it once again without thinking about the consequences”. Now under with the second phase, it will take a great Italy (and a great Poz) to keep dreaming. The strategy is clear: to act as a lightning rod trying to preserve the team from the judgments of the press and social networks.