The last friendly with Puerto Rico that saw captain Datome play for the last time in Italy also saw the team that will go to the World Cup be defined. At the end of the match, Tomas Woldetensae and Guglielmo Caruso were allowed to leave the rally. The 12 Azzurri who will take part in the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup in the Philippines have therefore been chosen: Marco Spissu (point guard, Venice), Stefano Tonut (guard, Milan), Nicolò Melli (forward/center, Milan), Simone Fontecchio (forward, Utah Jazz) , Giampaolo Ricci (forward, Milan), Matteo Spagnolo (play, Alba Berlin), Achille Polonara (forward, Virtus Bologna), Mouhamet Diouf (forward/centre, Rio Breogan), Luca Severini (forward/centre, Tortona), Gabriele Procida (forward, Alba Berlin), Alessandro Pajola (play, Virtus Bologna) and Luigi Datome (forward, Milan). For the Azzurri two days of rest and they will meet again in Rome, at the Acqua Acetosa Olympic Training Center on Wednesday 16 August. The departure for Asia is scheduled for August 17th. Stop in China in Shenzhen for the last two friendlies before the World Cup debut.