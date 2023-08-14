After the friendly against Puerto Rico coach Pozzecco sent Caruso and Woldetensae home. On the 17th the departure for the East. On the 25th in the Philippines the debut
The last friendly with Puerto Rico that saw captain Datome play for the last time in Italy also saw the team that will go to the World Cup be defined. At the end of the match, Tomas Woldetensae and Guglielmo Caruso were allowed to leave the rally. The 12 Azzurri who will take part in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines have therefore been chosen: Marco Spissu (point guard, Venice), Stefano Tonut (guard, Milan), Nicolò Melli (forward/center, Milan), Simone Fontecchio (forward, Utah Jazz) , Giampaolo Ricci (forward, Milan), Matteo Spagnolo (play, Alba Berlin), Achille Polonara (forward, Virtus Bologna), Mouhamet Diouf (forward/centre, Rio Breogan), Luca Severini (forward/centre, Tortona), Gabriele Procida (forward, Alba Berlin), Alessandro Pajola (play, Virtus Bologna) and Luigi Datome (forward, Milan). For the Azzurri two days of rest and they will meet again in Rome, at the Acqua Acetosa Olympic Training Center on Wednesday 16 August. The departure for Asia is scheduled for August 17th. Stop in China in Shenzhen for the last two friendlies before the World Cup debut.
World Cup schedule
On 25 August the championship debut against Angola (10 am, Italian time) in the spectacular Philippine Arena in Manila, a 55,000-seat facility. On the second day, the Azzurri will challenge the Dominican Republic (10 am, Araneta Coliseum) and on the third day the hosts of the Philippines (2 pm, Araneta Coliseum). The top two from each group advance to the second stage. Italy’s group crosses over with the top two in group B where South Sudan, Puerto Rico, China and Serbia play
