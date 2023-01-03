The small town of Pozuzo is in the heart of the central jungle of Peru, but the welcome message at its entrance is written in German.

“Willkommen”, reads the arch under which the tourists who come here are photographed.

It is not the only thing that indicates that we are in a somewhat particular place in Peru. One of its main neighborhoods is called Prusia and the architecture of its buildings, with its white walls, gabled roofs and prominence of wood, are more reminiscent of the typical German and Austrian architecture than what one might expect at this point in halfway between the cold peaks of the Andes and the warm thickness of the Peruvian Amazon.

Here they eat sausages, potato salads and dance the polka and other typical dances of northern Europe.

And it is that, as it affirms in its entrance arch, Pozuzo boasts of being “the only Austro-German colony in the world”, a rare focus of European culture in South America that radiated to nearby Oxapampa and that ended up forming one of the most peculiar and little-known tourist destinations in Peru.

After the covid pandemic that began in 2020, it has also become a magnet for foreigners who decide to settle here, attracted by the tranquility and exuberance of its landscapes.

This is his story.

A place stopped in time

To get here, you have to drive at least twelve hours from Lima along the dangerous Carretera Central, a road with only one lane in each direction in which the driver must avoid the rows of loaded trucks that cross the Andes mountain range at a tiresome pace. .

Among the obstacles to overcome, the Ticlio, a pass at 4,818 meters above sea level, often snowy, where the highest railway crossing in the world is located.

“Until today we do not have a good road, which has meant that this place has remained frozen in time for more than a hundred years,” Berenice Alas Richle, a tourism promoter from the Municipality of Pozuzo, told BBC Mundo.

But as demanding as the journey may seem to today’s traveler, it was much more so for the European settlers who came to well to bring it to life back in 1857.

It was Marshal Ramón Castilla (1797-1867), president of Peru for various periods in the mid-19th century, who wanted to attract European immigrants to the country. Castilla valued his specialization and knowledge of the most advanced agricultural techniques, with which he sought to increase the production of the Peruvian jungle lands.

According to Karen Abregú in her book “Oxapampa”, the government of Castilla signed a contract with the German baron Cosme Damián Schütz von Holzhausen to create a European colony in the Peruvian jungle.

The German aristocrat managed to bring to the project peasants and artisans from the Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Rhineland, Nassau and Hesse regions, Austrians and Germans who had suffered in recent years the ravages of a serious economic crisis, accompanied by social conflicts, uprisings and bad crops. They were convinced that in distant Peru they could earn an honest living and in peace.

In 1857, after years of delays, a group of 304 emigrants arrived at the port of El Callao after a painful journey in which several of them died.

Once in Peru they found that the promises of official aid were not fulfilled and they had to make their way by their own means through the Andes and the jungle.

They suffered the rigors of a land that was foreign to them. Many got sick, others suffered from altitude sickness, and most were eaten by insects they had not seen before.

Armando Schlaefli, a descendant of the settlers and founder of a house-museum dedicated to European immigration in Oxapampa, told BBC Mundo: “Here they made a living based on work and bravery, dedicating themselves to livestock and wood.”

The resulting culture is an exotic mix between the European traditions imported by the colonists and the reality imposed by the place that would end up becoming their home.

For example, the strudel, the typical German apple pie, here is made with banana, which is what is abundant.

But Pozuzo, nestled in a rugged mountain area, did not have space for everyone, so in 1891 a group of 32 families set out to found a new colony in Oxapampa, in a fertile valley some 80 kilometers to the south.

“The road to Oxapampa was also an odyssey through the jungle and they had to resort to alliances with the Yanesha natives who inhabit the place to be able to settle here,” says Schlaefli.

A difficult adaptation and a source of pride

In Pozuzo, recognition of the legacy of the first settlers is present in its streets and squares.

One of the main ones is presided over by a replica of the Norton freighter, the ship that brought the founding fathers of Pozuela to America.

But as much as in its streets, the memory beats in the hearts of its inhabitants.

Berenice Alas Richle affirms: “We are Peruvian, but we also have European roots and we proudly tell our story because we know everything that those who first settled here went through.”

She, like many other young people, belongs to one of the dance groups that keep alive the spectacular dances brought by their ancestors and with which today the meetings in local restaurants and festivals such as Oktoberfest, the German beer festival, are enlivened. They also celebrate here.

Also in Oxapampa there are those who try to keep alive the traditions that have also made the area a preferred tourist destination.

Especially active is the Association of Descendants of Austro-German Settlers and Others of European Origin, whose members meet weekly to share typical foods and memories of their families, and to discuss initiatives to keep alive the flame and the nexus of the community in Oxapampa, which, less small and isolated than Pozuzo, has already lost much of its original physiognomy.

Vilma Gustavson Hassinger de Loeschle is one of its members. She runs a restaurant where, according to her satisfied account, they continue to cook meat on firewood, as their elders did, and they serve home-brewed craft beers.

She highlights the aspect of the inherited culture of which she feels most proud: “They taught us the value of the given word. My grandfather gave up the land without signing contracts because for him none was worth more than his word.”

The new ones

Efforts to attract visitors seem to be succeeding.

“After the pandemic, tourism has increased exponentially,” says Juan Carlos La Torre, provincial mayor of Oxapampa.

“Many fall in love with the place and end up looking for land to buy and settle here,” he adds. “They are people who come from abroad and also some who come from other parts of Peru.”

Although the last population census is from 2017 and still does not detect the post-pandemic population increase, everyone in Oxapampa talks about the flood of new residents and the mayor says that the municipal fleet of garbage collection vehicles is beginning to run out of steam.

Real estate agent Max Heidiger confirms that “Oxapampa has been in fashion for two years” and more and more people want to buy here.

“The cost of a batch of one thousand meters built can be around 240,000 soles, about US$62,580,” says Heidiger. Despite the fact that prices are rising due to increased demand, these figures are well below the usual figures in Lima or in European countries, where the majority of buyers come from.

Manfred Einsiedler is one of those who has recently settled in Oxapampa.

Unrelated to any of the original settlers, the 72-year-old is a new breed of German immigrant.

To get to the house that he has built entirely of wood on a green and leafy hillside, you have to drive for a long time along a trail that only 4×4 cars can easily climb.

Every morning savor the delicious coffee that grows in the area sitting on the porch from which you can see the wonderful landscape dominated by the majestic Andean massifs and the greenery of the Oxapampina jungle.

“In Germany I could never have a house like this. There I have friends who paid much more for a small apartment in the city,” he tells BBC Mundo.

“I don’t even know how many square meters the house has. I see it more as an observation point and the important thing for me is what surrounds it, a beautiful nature and the wonderful climate of the area.”

For him, too, the pandemic was a kind of cathartic opportunity. The covid took away his event production company and he decided to invent a new life away from everywhere.

Now he dedicates himself to enjoying the environment, and growing coffee and avocados, among other things, with the only company of a group of native dogs. She has called the most faithful and loudest Kusi. It means joy in Quechua.

