He Almeria – Seville It will be one of the crossroads in the round of 32 tie of the King’s Cup. Once the outcome of the draw that took place this Monday was known, the reactions began to arrive. An Almería footballer will face the game in a special way. He is Alejandro Pozo, a Sevilla youth player who is in his fourth season in the Almería squad.

«We are good, on a good streak. Personally, I’m happy. We really wanted to play the Cup at home after several years. Sevilla is great and we are coming at a good time and we have possibilities. In a single match, anything can happen and it will be a very nice match, an Andalusian duel with a very good atmosphere,” Pozo commented in the official media of Sevilla FC.

The footballer from Huévar del Aljarafe recognizes that “for me, always, playing against Sevilla is going to be nice. It’s a special match because I came from there and I’m a Sevilla fan, but we’re really excited and we believe we can do something nice in this Cup. I was here watching the draw and as soon as Sevilla came out I spoke with my family, already with the little joke of let’s see who wins, with that pique now.

During the course of the interview, Pozo referred to Jesus Navas, that at the end of December will put an end to his professional career. «He is my idol and he will always be. I am proud to have been able to share a dressing room and position with him. He has always helped me and I get along very well with him. “I have a special affection for him and it is a shame that he is retiring, but he has to be very proud of what he has done.”