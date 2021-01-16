Due to restrictions caused by Covid-19, for the first time in 322 years, the Cartagena deputation of Narrow Well It will not be able to celebrate its festivities in which thousands of residents from all over the region and the Region gather. The festive events have their peak in the elaboration and tasting of the traditional Galilean balls, as reported by municipal sources in a statement.

This year would be the 52nd edition of this event in which the residents of Pozo Estrecho were pioneers in offering the tasting of the ‘Galilean Balls’, a traditional party dish on Christmas days and on special occasions such as the festivities.

In such a way that, the Municipal Neighborhood Board of Pozo Estrecho and the Department of Culture have coordinated a project, in which the associations, clubs and entities of the town have participated, to show the world the festive and cultural traditions of the Cartagena deputation on the occasion of the Patron Saint Festivities in honor of San Fulgencio who, due to the pandemicThis year they will not be able to be done in person.

In social networks



For this reason, this year we have chosen to take advantage of the loudspeaker of social networks and the Internet, which will allow neighbors and Internet users from all over the world to have access to these samples of tradition, party and popular culture. For this, a website has been developed that will be accessible from this Saturday, January 16, and a page on Facebook.

For the next few days Videos and photographs from other editions will be uploaded to these platforms, in addition to a series of new content in which all the local entities have collaborated, ranging from videos of cooks making the typical Galilean balls, to recordings of theatrical, musical and troubadour performances or of the San Fulgencio procession.

For its part, the Banda Santa Cecilia has recorded especially for this occasion the processional march to San Fulgencio, which is performed every year through the streets of Galilee. Some troubadours, such as Juan Diego Celdrán de Tallante or Emilio de Patiño, have recorded a few tenths dedicated to Pozo Estrecho in this difficult year.

Since 1699, Narrow Well It has been holding its patron saint festivals around January 16 in which, in addition to the religious acts and the procession of the Saint (a carving of Roque López, Salzillo’s disciple), there are no lack of recreational-festive and cultural events.

For this 2021, in addition to the triduum in honor of San Fulgencio, which is held with very limited capacity in the parish, all other festive and cultural events have been suspended. For its part, the Final Concert of the Pasodobles International Musical Composition Contest, organized by the Neighborhood Association and performed by SAM Santa Cecilia, to put the finishing touches to the festivities, has been postponed, with the aim of be held when the epidemiological situation allows it.

Finally, the District Councilor, David Martínez Noguera, has encouraged all Cartagena and all citizens of the Region to attend, through new technologies, these festivities in Pozo Estrecho «although this year virtually, Thanks to the Internet, we will all be able to enjoy the cultural vitality and tradition of the beloved and active Cartagena deputation of Pozo Estrecho, always ready to share the best it has: its idiosyncrasy, its customs, its festivities, its gastronomy and its fraternal vocation of meeting ».