The streets Mayor, Juan de Grijalba, Ponce de León, Gran Capitán, Juan Díaz de Solís and Pedrerías de Ávila opened yesterday as the first semi-pedestrian zone of Pozo Estrecho. Vehicles will be able to continue passing, at a slower speed than before, through the cobbled roads, where the central road is gray and the sides, where it is not possible to park, are in red. The priority in both cases will always be for the pedestrian.

The work has been paid for by the City Council, with 180,000 euros of the surplus of the water contract, which Hidrogea manages. It has meant installing pipes in the subsoil that improve the sewerage and prevent flooding that, according to the neighborhood representative, Sonia Montoya, was there every time it rained. The lighting remains to be installed, according to a municipal spokesperson during the visit made by the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, together with the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo.