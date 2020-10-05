Eibar hurries the last hours of the market with the intention of reinforcing a squad that is very short. Dadzior, Kevin, Recio and Muto had been the only signings so far. And they have been joined by Alejandro Pozo and Bryan Gil, assigned by Sevilla without a purchase option, until the end of this season. Movements in pairs, a two-for-one in every rule.

Pozo, who started last season under the command of Julen Lopetegui, has no place in the team due to the enormous existing competition and he also left on loan in the winter market last year to Mallorca, where he played twenty games with the elastic vermilion in First, getting a goal and three assists. He is still green to have continuity in a top club. He will cover the right winger-winger position in Ipurua. This morning the departure of Tejero to Zaragoza was confirmed, to make room for him.

For its part, Gil contributed interesting notes on Leganés the previous year, although he could not avoid the descent of the cucumber team. He acted in twelve games with those from the south of Madrid, scoring one goal. He is a very good outfield player, although he has yet to polish his physique. Now they are trying to close a midfielder with an offensive profile