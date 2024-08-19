The Washington Post: USSR-USA TV Bridge Host Phil Donahue Dies at 88

The famous American journalist and TV presenter Phil Donahue has died. This reports The Washington Post newspaper.

The death of the 88-year-old TV presenter was reported on August 18 by his relatives. They stated that the journalist died at home. The cause of the journalist’s death was not given.

Donahue hosted The Phil Donahue Show from November 1967 to September 1996. In addition, in December 1985, together with Soviet and Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner, he hosted the USSR-USA teleconference between Leningrad and Seattle, called the “Citizens’ Summit.”

During the show’s existence, the journalist received nine Emmy television awards as the best host. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of the United States. In 2024, Donahue received the highest civilian award in the United States – the Presidential Medal of Freedom.