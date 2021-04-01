Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner said that the people who staged protests in connection with his visit to Tbilisi are not worthy of attention.

“I would like to explain why I didn’t give any of you a comment about what happened in Tbilisi, didn’t accept anyone’s invitation to come to the program. The explanation is simple and, as it seems to me, obvious: the people who organized this Sabbath are not worthy of attention. Much honor. That is why I am silent and I will be silent, “Pozner wrote on his Instagram account.

The TV presenter arrived in Tbilisi on March 31 to celebrate his 87th birthday. Posner planned to leave the capital of Georgia on April 3. But due to the actions of the protesters in connection with the earlier statements of the TV journalist about Abkhazia, Pozner was forced to leave the country on April 1.

As previously reported, according to the protesters, since Posner does not recognize Abkhazia as part of Georgia, his presence in the country is unacceptable.

The protesters surrounded the hotel where the journalist and friends were staying and pelted the building’s facade with eggs. The guests were transported to another hotel, after which, accompanied by law enforcement officers, they reached the airport and left Georgia.

The Kremlin strongly condemned the actions of “extremist nationalists” against the citizens of Russia in Tbilisi. Press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said that it is dangerous for Russians to travel to Georgia. The Kremlin spokesman also thanked the Georgian Interior Ministry officers for accompanying Russian citizens and ensuring their safety.

On August 26, 2008, after Georgia’s armed aggression against Tskhinvali, Russia recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian Federation, protecting the inhabitants, brought in troops there and drove out the Georgian military. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the recognition of the independence of the two former Georgian autonomies reflects the existing realities and is not subject to revision. The independence of the republic is also recognized by Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua and a number of Pacific island states.

Tbilisi refuses to reconsider its decisions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are called occupied territories. According to the law, visiting them without the official permission of the Georgian authorities is interpreted as illegal and may result in a heavy fine or imprisonment for up to four years. Moscow has repeatedly called for the repeal of this law.

On January 21, 2021, the European Court of Human Rights declared unfounded the accusations of Georgia against the Russian Federation regarding the events of 2008.