TV presenter Vladimir Pozner told why Western countries are imposing sanctions against Russia.

In his opinion, this is how the West “punishes” Putin for his speech in Munich in 2007. Pozner recalled how at a conference on security policy, the head of state spoke about the fact that the Russian leadership does not accept the unipolarity of modern politics, and Russia has its own national and geopolitical interests.

“Since then, the West has been” punishing “Putin and, accordingly, imposing sanctions against Russia,” the publication on the official website Posner.

The host added that any pretext is suitable for the introduction of sanctions against Russia for Western countries. Posner stressed that in his statements he seeks an objective assessment, and does not act as a supporter or opponent of the president.

Earlier, the journalist stated that the United States is interested in a “much weaker” Russia.