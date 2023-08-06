The requirement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to disqualify the Russian saber fencer Anna Smirnova speaks of the incompetence and stupidity of the people who nominated him. This was announced on August 6 by the head of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

Thus, he reacted to the message that the Committee on Youth and Sports of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a draft appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Fencing Federation (FIE) demanding that Smirnova be disqualified for life for allegedly provocative actions during her duel with Ukrainian Olga Kharlan at the World Championships in Milan.

“Any political organization, to which the Rada belongs, can call for anything. It has no jurisdiction over an autonomous sports organization. The fact that such calls arise only shows the incompetence and stupidity of the people who make this decision, ”Pozdnyakov told reporters.

Earlier, on July 27, Ukrainian Olga Kharlan did not shake hands with Smirnova after the 1/32 final match in Milan. The representative of Ukraine won with a score of 15:7, after which she put her saber forward and did not let the Russian woman approach her.

Later, the judge decided to disqualify the Ukrainian in the individual tournament. On that day, Harlan was supposed to meet in the 1/16 finals with the Bulgarian Yoana Ilieva, but the fight did not take place, and the representative of Bulgaria automatically went to the 1/8 finals.

The next day, Harlan stated that she did not regret her act, emphasizing that she was proud of him and would have done it a thousand more times.

According to the rules of the FIE, after the fight, the athletes must shake hands. If one or both fencers refuse to comply with the rules, the match will not be considered completed. In this case, the referee may punish the perpetrators up to disqualification. The FIE, after the incident involving Harlan and Smirnova, decided to cancel the clause of the rules on the obligatory handshake of fencers at the end of the fight.