The police have started an investigation into a hostile confrontation between three journalists from PowNed and Amelanders who did not want the reporters to record the mysterious Sunneklaas party. According to the broadcasting association things went wrong last Tuesday immediately after arriving with the boat. When a group of “twenty to thirty men dressed in black” discovered that the journalists who had just arrived were outsiders, the journalists were “violently” chased away, according to PowNed.

First of all, men stood on the journalists’ car. They hit and jumped on it. Once the security guard driving the car had shaken off the men, they started a chase “at high speed.” The journalists were met at various places, trapped, and the attackers are said to have also tried to “send the journalists into the ditch at high speed.” Ultimately, one of the pursuers rammed the journalists’ car, one can see video from their car.

The police have announced that they are investigating “a confrontation between two parties on Ameland in which violence may have been used.” As far as we know, none of the journalists suffered any injuries, but they were prevented from reporting.

Police intervene

After the pursuers rammed their car, around 6 p.m., the police intervened. The journalists wanted to leave Ameland, but the sea was too wild for that. Ultimately, the police escorted the PowNed journalists to a hotel on the island. According to PowNed, the police patrolled around the hotel at night, but the police only showed willingness to commit themselves to the safety of the reporters after PowNed contacted Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD), outgoing Minister of Justice and Security.

PowNed is outraged by the way the police initially responded to reports. For example, the police allegedly did not record the pursuers’ license plates, did not arrest anyone and, according to PowNed, did not take any photos of the damage to the car. At the police station, officers reportedly said they had “no time” to report attempted manslaughter and did not take the journalists seriously. The police were not immediately in favor NRC available for comment.

Mysterious tradition

Sunneklaas is a mysterious festival that is celebrated annually on December 5 from 5 p.m. on Ameland. Amelanders do not want prying eyes, which contributes to the extremely mysterious character of the tradition. In a previously posted video from PowNed the mayor of Ameland, Leo Pieter Stoel, repeatedly repeats that Sunneklaas is a “festival of the Amelanders, for the Amelanders” – and that he therefore cannot answer questions about the celebrations.

In any case, it can be said with certainty that men go out into the streets dressed up and with sticks in their hands during Sunneklaas. According to scientific journal Quest women and minors remain indoors in so-called ‘open houses’. Women who secretly cross to another house are, according to Quest reduced. The dressed up men try not to be recognized and put on funny voices. Later in the evening there is a party in the open houses, where everyone is welcome.

Amelanders are afraid of losing their tradition if the festival becomes accessible to the outside world. The municipality of Ameland wrote on Wednesday that it “regretted” the “incident” between the journalists and its residents. “We naturally disapprove of the use of violence,” it said in the statement. The municipality then emphasized the hospitality of the island, and that Amelanders “celebrate together once a year.” That is a festival that Amelanders “like to celebrate together”.