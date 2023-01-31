Square Enix Collective and the developers of FuturLab have announced a Free DLC for PowerWash Simulator theme Final Fantasy 7entitled “Midgar Special Pack”, thus giving life to one of the most unexpected crossovers ever.

According to the first details announced, the DLC includes a series of missions that include iconic locations, objects and enemies of the city of Midgar. Specifically, players will have to clean up the stages “7th Heaven”, “Hardy-Daytona” and “Guard Scorpion”.

At the moment the DLC does not have a certain release date and the only promotional material is represented by the image at the head of the news. More details will be shared soon.

PowerWash Simulator is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4. It is currently included in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.

It is a cleaning simulator in which players armed with a pressure washer will have to eliminate graffiti, filth, moss and mold present in the game levels, an experience perfect for the cleaning freaks or those looking for a particularly relaxing experience. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our PowerWash Simulator review.