













PowerWash Simulator will have Warhammer 40,000 DLC and this is its release date









The Warhammer 40,000 PowerWash Simulator DLC will be available starting February 27 and will be available on all platforms where you find this game, that is: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store.

This first preview was given through an event called IGN Fan Fest and shows us how we will be cleaning the iconic settings and vehicles of this legendary game.

The best thing is that the characters who will be dedicated to washing all these pieces are adapted to this world so that they do not clash and so you feel at home.

It's worth noting that the Futurlab team always respects everything they bring from other franchises, no matter if it's SpongeBob's Bikini Bottom or Back to the Future's Hill Valley.

We also recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen: Author admits error that occurred in chapter 249

PowerWash Simulator also has its VR

In addition to being available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch consoles and also on PC, PowerWash Simulator It has a very special version compatible with MetaQuest that is Virtual Reality.

If you are lucky enough to have a virtual reality headset from Meta, you have the option of purchasing this game that is developed by FuturLab and is priced at 24.99 USD.

It's worth noting that cooperative elements are present and you don't need to be connected to the internet to play. Likewise, it is compatible with Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2.

This is one of those experiences that you should not miss. Are you excited about the DLC they just revealed? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)