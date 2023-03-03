FuturLab announces that the free DLC dedicated to the collaboration between PowerWash Simulator And FINAL FANTASY VII. Thanks to this content, available on all platforms, we will be able to clean up the city of Midgar and polish some of the most iconic elements from the seventh chapter like the Sword Potens or the Hardy Daytona.

We leave you now with the launch trailer of the DLC, wishing you a good vision as always.

Source: FuturLab, SQUARE ENIX