Square Enix and FuturLab have announced that PowerWash Simulator will come out for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on January 30th. The announcement came via a PlayStation blog post rounding up some indie games coming to consoles, which has since been taken down for an unknown reason. Suppose it was published in advance by mistake.

In September 2022 Square Enix had announced that PowerWash Simulator would be coming soon Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, without however providing details on the release window. Now, Sony has confirmed that players will be able to play the simulator later this month. However, developer FuturLab hasn’t shared any more details about this PlayStation release. It’s not even clear if the release date for Switch will be the same.

PowerWash Simulator allows players to build their own cleaning activity, during which they can sweep away every speck of dirt while listening to the satisfying sound of high pressure water. Players will start their business in the career mode and complete a series of challenges in the town of Muckingham to earn abundant rewards, which can be used to unlock new tools and upgrades. Additionally, players can relax and tackle different jobs with their friends in the online co-op mode.

In our review of Powerwash Simulator, we explained that “Relaxing, fun and with that pinch of madness that should never be missing, Powerwash Simulator is one of those surprise video games that you never expected to love. The only risk is to enter it so obsessed as to order a real professional pressure washer on Amazon, but it’s more than 150 Euros of expenditure, far from the Legendary Edition.”