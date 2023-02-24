The premise of Power Wash Simulator It seems very simple, you just have to wash what they put you in the mission, however, how well can you do it? Are you precise when doing it? Can you with the challenge? Yes, like when your mom tells you that you didn’t clean the dishes properly, the same thing happens in this title.

It’s not that the grading system Power Wash Simulator I threw you a flip-flop, it has its qualification system, since you are part of a business and you must do things well. Now, this is one of those crazy ideas that generate all kinds of reactions and Square Enix was encouraged to support it.

We chatted with Dan Checker, lead designer at Futurlab – the studio behind this project – and he answered several questions we had about this project, which has a very interesting story behind its development.

PowerWash Simulator started as an early access and its idea underwent few changes

Something funny happens with early access, many start in a hurry and receive enough changes to adjust their original idea. what happens with Power Wash Simulator It’s something we call congruence. According to Dan Checker, one of his goals from the start was to have the game as stable and consistent in its early access period.

Source: FuturLab

Fortunately, the game mechanics were very well received by players, so they remained as they came out. They then episodically added to the story with each update and were very strict about not revisiting or making changes to what they had already done.

Among the big additions they made to the game was adding an online cooperative mode, something they always planned.

The inspiration behind a cleaning game

“FuturLab was looking to make a first-person shooter, but wanted an idea that wasn’t too big for a small team. There was also interest in venturing into the simulator genre.”, declared Dan Checker to TierraGamer.

“During a meeting, several ideas were pitched, and our Director of Development (now Co-CEO) Kirsty Rigden, who had coincidentally been watching a variety of popular pressure washing videos online recently, immediately jumped on a passing suggestion from a pressure washer simulator.

Source: FuturLab

“It was soon prototyped and released for free on itch.io in 2020. The response was very positive from those who played it, giving the company the confidence to take the idea to production.”.

Technically this was one of those ideas that came out organically, without being forced and that was very successful after being conceived.

Cleaning a surface seems simple, but in a video game it must be something challenging

Games where something is simulated have as their main task to somehow recreate a particular activity and in the precise case of Power Wash Simulator it is about cleaning surfaces using a machine that sprays water. On paper, it should be simple, but what the development team did was certainly inventive and challenging.

The team created various types of gunk so you would have to switch between the different types of hose and guns. For example, you have to throw soapy water, another with a more direct stream. According to FutureLab Lead Designer “Dirt types have been grouped into seven difficulty levels, and each pressure washer class can cope with these levels better than the last. By the time the player has the professional washer, they can make quick work of all but the most stubborn of dirt.”

On the other hand, the simulation is designed to replicate what the viewer feels when watching one of those online cleaning programs rather than throwing water like in real life.

PowerWash Simulator on PS VR2? And the collaborations?

Whatever belongs to each one, Power Wash Simulator gives to have a Virtual Reality experience, the point is that Future Labs has no plans to carry out this development.

What is true is that the game has many collaborations, one from Final Fantasy VII has already arrived, which we are going to talk about later, and also another from Tomb Raider, and these jobs are not so easy to carry out.

Source: FuturLab

“It is a great privilege and responsibility to collaborate with an intellectual property that is loved by both its owner and its followers. We put a lot of time and effort into making sure we fully understand the topic in order to do justice to both the items the player will clear and the story that ties the jobs together in a mini-campaign.Dan Checker stated.

“Everyone we have collaborated with has been fantastic to work with and they have provided us with invaluable information and feedback during the creation of the special packages!”, he finished.

Power Wash Simulator is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

