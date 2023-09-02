













PowerWash Simulator now invites you to wash the DeLorean with Back to the Future DLC









The latest trailer for the game developed by the team at FuturLab shows us how with the water pressure machine we began to clean the plates of the DeLorean that Doctor Emmet Brown modified to be able to travel in time. From there, Power Wash Simulator announces that the collaboration with Back to the Future.

It is worth noting that the advance comes with the iconic music from the film directed by Robert Zemeckis is there, a detail that excites us because just cleaning the DeLorean plate reads the OUTATIME with the effect that we are able to accomplish a task of so many that we will have to do.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this DLC will be available for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The bad thing is that there is no confirmed date, just a “soon” that does not reveal much.

PowerWash Simulator DLC so far

Let’s not lose sight of Power Wash Simulator has not ceased to have support from FuturLab and Square Enix. Not only does it have the base game, it also has three downloadable content packs that are as follows:

Tomb Raider Bundle

Midgar Special Pack

SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack

Each one takes us through scenarios totally unrelated to the base game which you have to clean up with your tools. All this seems like a simple task, however, you must leave impeccable even the corners that you did not know could be reached.

Now with the collaboration with Back to the Future we will have four DLC, will there be more to come? What do you think of this upcoming downloadable content? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news

