Do you want a video game that lets you relax by completing satisfying and simple tasks? The solution is Power Wash Simulatornow on sale at AmazonThe promotion is -23% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is €24.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What game is Powerwash Simulator
We are talking about a cleaning simulator. With your water jet you have to clean a variety of different surfaces, eliminating every little inch of dirt. As you progress, your washing enterprise unlocks new work tools, upgrades and more.
Powerwash Simulator is a hugely successful game and allows you to download for free some additional levels related to Square Enix’s IPs (which is the publisher), such as Final Fantasy 7 or Tomb Raider (which at the time was still owned by Square Enix).
#Powerwash #Simulator #sale #alltime #price #Amazon #find #hit #game
Leave a Reply