According to a study carried out in several countries, play PowerWash Simulator It is beneficial for the players. To the extent that 72% of them reported that ‘improved his mood’which sounds very promising.

This could be considered the first analysis of its kind and took place in 2022 but its results are only just being reported. In total, more than 8,500 players from almost 40 nations participated, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

This study of PowerWash Simulator It is a joint effort between the Internet Institute at the University of Oxford and FuturLab, which is the developer of this video game.

According to this study center and company, the players ‘consistently reported a higher mood after the first fifteen minutes of the gaming session compared to the beginning of it’. It should be noted that the number of reports was very high.

Fountain: Square Enix.

We are talking about around 162 thousand 25 reports within PowerWash Simulator of the players themselves. The average user reported a more positive mood when playing than when they started playing.

Apparently this type of change is ‘comparable to changes seen in other leisure activities such as reading, shopping or listening to music’. The analysis highlights a mention about this and others made before.

This is that ‘to the present, short-term changes in video game players’ In the minds of the players it is understood very poorly. So there is still more room to study how it is that PowerWash Simulator It helps relax those who play it.

The problem is that many tests are done with titles created or modified by researchers in a controlled laboratory environment without natural context.

Fountain: Square Enix.

That’s what Matti Vuorre, the author and assistant professor responsible for the study, highlighted. Other news related to the game has to do with its most recent update and one of its best-known expansions.

