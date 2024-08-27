PowerWash Simulator’s collaborations are set to continue this autumn when players will have the opportunity to whip out their squirters and give Shrek’s fairytale world a good hose down in a brand-new paid DLC.

PowerWash Simulator’s Shrek Special Pack marks the fifth bit of paid DLC for video gaming’s premiere wash-’em-up, following on from collaborations with Spongebob SquarePants, Back to the Future, Warhammer 40,000, and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – and that’s alongside free seasonal content and more.

Developer FuturLab’s Shrek Special Pack promises five new “fairytale” maps inspired by the Dreamworks’ currently four-strong animated movie series, with levels revealed so far including Shrek’s Swamp and the Dragon’s Lair.

PowerWash Simulator Shrek Special Pack trailer.Watch on YouTube

As is customary, it’ll also include a new outfit to don while blasting off the grime, this time resembling a set of knight’s shining armor. And if PowerWash Simulator’s Shrek DLC is anywhere near as good as its surprisingly excellent Alice DLC, we’re in for a treat.

There’s no release date yet for PowerWash Simulator’s Shrek Special Pack, but expect it to cost around £6.50 when it shows up for all platforms this “autumn”. And in the meantime, there’s plenty of free stuff to de-filth, thanks to FuturLab’s recent summer celebrations and Washer-Versary.