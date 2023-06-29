













PowerWash Simulator Goes Bikini Bottom With New SpongeBob Content







That’s right, the iconic bikini bottom will come to Power Wash Simulator in the form of DLC for a low price of 7.99 USD through Steam, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: Square Enix

Players will have to clean up the iconic scenes of sponge Bob in the purest style of Power Wash Simulator, won’t even be those… humans? those who are in charge of that task, but some generic characters from the series of Nickelodeon those who do. You’ve always wanted to be a Bikini Bottom inhabitant.

Source: Square Enix

Now this expansion comes with a new mini-campaign, six new maps, a redesigned character model, 10 new achievements, and more.

Here are some of the iconic settings you’ll be able to clear:

Conch Street

The Bikini Bottom Bus

The Krusty Krab

The Patty Wagon

The invincible Boatmobile

mermaid

This is a good opportunity to visit this video game developed by FuturLab that already has a good amount of content that, as we already mentioned, led us to Midgar and also Tomb Raider’s Croft Mansion.

