We should have seen it coming, PowerWash Simulator has a new update which will take us to clean Santa's famous toy workshop and, on the way, to Muckingham.

Through PowerWash Simulator we will have the opportunity to leave a much cleaner Christmas for Santa with a level in which we will have to clean the workshop where he creates toys for the children who send him a letter during the Christmas season.

This update released by FuturLab and Square Enix will be available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox players. At the time of writing this note we will have a new map with more than 500 objects that you must clean in Santa's workshop, as well as some additional cosmetics.

Here's what you'll find in the update:

Santa's Workshop – Discover this mystical workshop and all its layers of… grime, dirt and… Ice Cream?

Christmas in style! – Make sure you clean up with a new suit, gloves and cleaner, all of them festive.

A Christmas Story – How did this place get covered in grime and ice? Discover this story of one of the elves while you clean!

Ding, ding, ding! – More than 500 Dings! There's a lot to clean up here…

Play PowerWash Simulator for free on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass

Don't lose sight of that PowerWash Simulator It is part of the PlayStation Plus Essential game catalog. This means that you can claim the game, add it to your library, and play it whenever you like as long as you are subscribed to this plan.

Now, you can also find the FuturLab and Square Enix Collective game on Xbox Game Pass while it is available on this Netflix-like service but focused on video games.

What do you think of this Christmas crossover? It excites you? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

