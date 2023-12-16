What better way to spend the Christmas holidays than by cleaning up the abundant filth that infests Santa Claus' workshop? If your answer is “none”, then you will definitely be happy to know that PowerWash Simulator received the Free Santa's Workshop DLCalready available for download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while on Nintendo Switch it will arrive a little after the deadline, i.e. January 8, 2024.

As you may have guessed, the DLC will introduce the new level “Santa Claus' Workshop”, which when we arrive will be in terrible condition due to a mysterious accident caused by the elves which filled it with soot and ice cream. Our job will be to clean up and save Christmas.