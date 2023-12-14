FuturLab has announced the next free update for PowerWash Simulator is a new map of Santa's Workshop, and it's out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The update was listed in FuturLab's 2023 roadmap for the game all the way back in April and was simply described as “free seasonal content.”

Santa's Workshop is covered in muck, soot, and ice cream, and contains over 500 dings, fellow PowerWash fans will be happy to hear, which FuturLab notes is more than any other level in the game.

Look at that glorious Christmas tree, I cannot wait to get it sparkling clean!

The story of how Santa's Workshop turned into a grotty grotto will be told over the course of the level by one of the elves who works there. Dish the dirt, my friend!

To go with the new map, FuturLab has also added a new suit, gloves, and washer skin which are all festively patterned for players to get decked out in.

Unfortunately, Switch players will have to wait until January 8, 2024 to access Santa's Workshop, but players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox can download the update now.

PowerWash Simulator's previous free updates include levels from Final Fantasy 7 and Tomb Raider, all owned by Square Enix, while paid DLC packs currently include crossovers with Back to the Future and SpongeBob Squarepants.

FuturLab teased a 2024 roadmap when Tom interviewed founder James Marsden earlier this year. A release date for the Warhammer 40,000 DLC has not been announced yet.