Square Enix Collective and FuturLab announced the celebration of clean anniversary, which includes 3 new free updates for PowerWash Simulator on PC, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

The Muckingham Files – Part 3 update is now available to kick off your summer of soapy excitement.

Keep an eye out for The Muckingham File – Part 3, which brings 2 new aquatic levels, including:

Clean the aquarium: The Aquarium was one of the winners of the 2022 Community Map Vote!

The Aquarium was one of the winners of the 2022 Community Map Vote! Large scale work: A refreshing multi-room job that will require you to climb into huge empty tanks and clean them in PowerWash Simulator.

A refreshing multi-room job that will require you to climb into huge empty tanks and clean them in PowerWash Simulator. Thanks for the information: There are fun information boards dotted around the aquarium with references to other work and the unique ecology of Muckingham.

There are fun information boards dotted around the aquarium with references to other work and the unique ecology of Muckingham. Animations to make the wave: Discover swimming little fish and much more.

Discover swimming little fish and much more. Clean the submarine!: The Submarine was one of the winners of the 2022 Community Map Vote!

The Submarine was one of the winners of the 2022 Community Map Vote! Fishing at a glance: It was a lot of fun that the team behind PowerWash Simulator included some details of the submarine’s filth caused by Muckingham’s sea creatures. You’ll see tentacle marks on the underside, ink splatters on the front windows and sand scribbles on the lower hatch, not to mention bird poop on top (if seagulls count as sea creatures).

It was a lot of fun that the team behind PowerWash Simulator included some details of the submarine’s filth caused by Muckingham’s sea creatures. You’ll see tentacle marks on the underside, ink splatters on the front windows and sand scribbles on the lower hatch, not to mention bird poop on top (if seagulls count as sea creatures). A thoroughly investigated research submarine: You will investigate in depth the types of “exploration submarines” to include interesting details, such as grabber arms (for their technical name) in front that give the vehicle much more character.

You will investigate in depth the types of “exploration submarines” to include interesting details, such as grabber arms (for their technical name) in front that give the vehicle much more character. A subtle addition, on the face: The team went the extra mile to create a crane/walkway along the front of the submarine so players can see and clean its face more easily.

Source: Square Enix and Futurlab

We also recommend: Final Fantasy XIV: Learn how to change servers

“PowerWash Simulator has been a huge part of our lives over the past three years.“said Kirsty Rigden, director of FuturLab.We are excited to be able to release a wave of free content this summer for our community, whose members have also chosen to make PowerWash part of theirs. Thanks for cleaning and for sticking with us!”

There are still more maps coming to PowerWash Simulator which are Cruise Deck and the fourth part of the Muckingham File. What do you think about all the additions to this game? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.