For those who don’t know him, Power Wash Simulator it is a cleaning simulator just as its name implies. Here the players make use of a pressurized water gun to clean different objects and settings. From small golf carts to huge playgrounds in the woods.

As if that were not enough, the title has had curious collaborations with other video game franchises and pop culture. For example, you can clean different objects from final fantasy or Croft mansion tomb Raider. Not to mention that next June 29 they will release a SpongeBob package that will let us visit different locations in Bikini Bottom.

Source: Square Enix

So if it caught your eye, you didn’t have it and you prefer the physical format, maybe it’s about time you got it. After all, its players mention that it can be relaxing and strangely addictive. Will they go buy their physical edition of PowerWash Simulator now?

