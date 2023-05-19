













PowerWash Simulator announces collaboration with SpongeBob | EarthGamer

This special SpongeBob package was made in collaboration with Nickelodeon. According to the announcement, this is a love letter to the original work of the series. Since it maintains the iconic aesthetic of the cartoon. In addition, players will be able to clean different highly recognizable locations within Power Wash Simulator.

The new scenarios announced are six. These include the Bikini Bottom Bus, El Crustáceo Cascarudo, the Invisible Boatmobile and more. This expansion will also have ten new achievements as well as a new look for our cleaner.

The new pack of Power Wash Simulator it will launch this summer at a price of $7.99. It will be available on Steam, Windows, Xbox One, Sbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Will you dare to clean up the iconic SpongeBob locations?

What is Power Wash Simulator?

as its name says Power Wash Simulator It is a game where our main objective is to clean different areas. From playgrounds, to golf carts and even space vehicles. There are a wide variety of things to clean with different types of cleaning tools.

Source: Square Enix

ANDn the past the title had collaborations with the franchises of tomb Raider and final fantasy. It seems that now she is expanding her horizons into the world of cartoons. Which makes us wonder what other worlds he could visit. What other pop culture settings would you like to pressure clean?

