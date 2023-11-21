













Powerwash Simulator already has its Back to the Future DLC









Through this new DLC for Powerwash Simulator It will be possible to take a tour of the iconic settings of the movies Back to the Future and, incidentally, clean these places that are now full of dirt – which we can’t explain how it got there -.

You’ll pass the iconic Hill Valley clock, the parking lot where the DeLorean makes its first trip, the gears of Doctor Brown’s place of work in the Old West era, the drive-in movie theater in the future (which we’ve already reached), and much more.

Source: Futurlab, Square Enix

Fans of Robert Zemeckis’ film will be happy to experience in a different way those memorable settings that are an important part of 1980s cinema.

It’s worth noting that Futurlab worked very closely with Universal Studios to bring this content to Powerwash Simulator was the most faithful to the Back to the Future films.

The price of this DLC is 7.99 USD in the digital stores of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Does Powerwash Simulator have crossplay?

One of the things that make attractive and entertaining Powerwash Simulator It is the ability to play online with three other players so that the experience is 4.

Cleaning the iconic settings of Back to the Future is an experience that no one should miss, especially because the more players, the better. Now many are wondering if Powerwash Simulator It has the crossplay feature and, unfortunately, it does not.

Although it already seems like a kind of standard that multiplayer and cross-platform games have the crossplay feature, in reality, it happens that here at least that is not the case. We’ll see if in the not-too-distant future FuturLab is encouraged to add it.

