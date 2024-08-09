Due to the launch of PowerWash Simulator – Alice’s Adventures PackAt TierraGamer we had the opportunity to interview Antony Lingard, a senior 3D artist at FuturLab. Here we ask him about the process of bringing the iconic Wonderland to this car wash simulator.

According to Lingard, several members of the team are fans of Alice in Wonderland. This is precisely why they decided to create PowerWash Simulator – Alice´s Adventures Pack. They felt this was an opportunity to try out a unique and different aesthetic for this title.

Despite the crazy geography we’ve come to expect from Wonderland, the crew had no trouble filling the sets with grime. They simply followed their same workflow to make players put their water guns to work to the max.

Source: FuturLab

Ultimately, Lingard says they decided to make their own interpretation of Wonderland rather than basing it on other adaptations. This opened up space for them to create new, fresh scenarios with the seal of PowerWash Simulator. Of course, without leaving aside the most iconic locations described in Lewis Carroll’s book.

Could we expect more literary classics in PowerWash Simulator?

PowerWash Simulator already has several collaborations in his history with other video games, series, movies and now books. This is why we question Antony Lingard on the possibilities of seeing other literary classics ready to be freed from the muck.

Lingard assured that ‘Everything can be cleaned, so everything is on the table.So don’t be surprised if one of the following special packs surprises us with other scenarios from the pages. Clean up Lilliput? Give Robinson Crusoe’s house a once-over? We’ll see what FuturLab surprises us with in the future.

